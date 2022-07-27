Utah 'viewpoints' named most picturesque in US

BRYCE, Utah — Utahns don't need to be reminded about the amazing views seen across the state, so it's no surprise that two locations in The Beehive State were named the most picturesque in the U.S.

Rankings released by ParkSleepFly lists America's10 most picturesque viewpoints, and both Utah spots made the Top 10.

Bryce Canyon National Park in southwestern Utah came in at No. 6 overall, which is no shock considering the majestic vistas overlooking the most hoodoos found on Earth.

And not to be outdone, just a little farther south, Angels Landing in Zion National Park popped up at No. 9 on the list. Considered one of the "scariest trails" in the U.S., Angels Landing features steep drops on either side of the path, but amazing views that make it all worthwhile.

National Park Service Angels Landing in Zion National Park

Utah tied New York for the most locations in the Top 10 with two apiece, while California led the way with three viewpoints.

The rankings were compiled by following the number of times the locations appeared in Instagram hashtags.

TOP 10 MOST PICTURESQUE VIEWPOINTS IN THE U.S.