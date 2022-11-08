Utah voters cast their ballots as polling locations open across the state

SALT LAKE CITY — As election day kicks off in Utah, voters cast their ballots at polling locations across the state.

Voting centers across the state are open from now until 8 p.m. tonight. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

In Salt Lake County, only about 38 percent of the county's 590,000 registered voters had cast their ballots which means there may be long lines today at voting centers within the county.

If you still want to vote and you received a mail-in ballot, you can simply drop your filled-out ballot in a drop-box that's near you.

If you want to vote but haven't registered, you can participate in same-day registration by bringing two forms of ID to a polling place. Click here to learn more about same-day voter registration.

It's a historic election for Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swenson who is retiring later this year after more than three decades on the job.

Swensen calls it a bitter sweet decision and wants to remind everyone out there who hasn’t voted yet to take part in the democratic process.

“With all the work and effort that goes into an election and all the work of all these wonderful people," she said, “We just want them to take the opportunity to vote and know that it’s important.

And it does matter, that’s what democracy is, it’s the group of people that come together to make a decision and have the majority of the voices heard.”