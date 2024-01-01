Utah welcomes some of the first babies born in 2024 minutes into new year

SALT LAKE CITY — Not even an hour into 2024, a baby boy and baby girl made their grand entrances into Utah, welcomed by overjoyed families as fireworks and cheers rang out to celebrate a new year.

Both the baby boy, who was not named by Intermountain officials, as well as the baby girl, named Mira, were born at 12:18 a.m.

The baby boy weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 20 inches long when he was delivered at IMC in Murray.

Not only was he the first baby born in 2024 at the hospital, but he is also the first-born son of proud parents Yasmin Valdez and Victor.

Yasmin Valdez

“He is a miracle baby," Valdez said in a statement. "He had complications with the umbilical cord and needed to be born by 37 weeks, so labor was induced. And I have spinal issues, a neurological condition that occurred 11 years ago called Cauda Equina which has left me with limited use of my ankles and feet.”

Valdez said coincidentally her baby is the exact same weight she was when she was born.

Nearby, in Millcreek at St. Mark's Hospital, another baby made her grand entrance into the world at the same time, 12:18 a.m.

MountainStar Healthcare

The darling bundle of joy was named Mira by her parents, mom Arti and dad Fiaz.

“It’s a great way to welcome the New Year," the proud parents reflected. "It was unexpected, but it’s been nice news for our family.”

Mira weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces at birth and her parents thought it was extra special their daughter was one of the first babies born in Utah in 2024.

“It’s neat – everyone talks about resetting at the beginning of the new year. But she’ll get to do that every year because that’s when she was born and that’s really cool,” Arti said.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the University of Utah Health to learn more about the first baby born in their healthcare system.