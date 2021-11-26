Watch
Utah wildland firefighters spend Thanksgiving traveling to assist southern California

Lone Peak Fire District
Lone Peak Fire District wildland crews stop for a Thanksgiving meal at Golden Corral in Lake Elsinore, California, on their way to help contain wildfires in the state.
Posted at 10:17 PM, Nov 25, 2021
CLEVELAND NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. — A group of firefighters from Utah County drove to southern California Thursday to help local crews ahead of high winds that are expected to increase fire danger.

The "Santa Ana winds" combined with extremely dry conditions resulted in a red flag warning issued for critical fire danger in the region through at least Friday.

The Lone Peak Fire Department posted on Thanksgiving Day that a crew was heading to southern California to assist.

While they didn't get to spend the day with their families, the department said the crew at least was able to have a Thanksgiving meal at a Golden Corral in Lake Elsinore.

