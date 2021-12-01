Utah wildlife officials help 92-year-old man go pheasant hunting

FARMINGTON BAY, Utah — When a 92-year-old Utah man was unable to go hunting without assistance, wildlife officials jumped into action.

READ: Utah DWR officers use helicopter to capture and collar Mule deer

Gerald Newbold called the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources earlier this month to talk about how much he enjoyed pheasant hunting at Farmington Bay, but was unable to go alone due to his age.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Hearing Newbold's story, conversation officers with the DWR took him out and allowed him to shoot his limit of pheasants.

WATCH: DWR releases pheasants ahead of hunting season in Utah

"Gerald is a great example of how hunting can be a lifelong passion. We hope we can be as adventurous at 92!," the department wrote on social media.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

According to the department, the officers who assisted Newbold called it one of their most rewarding days on the job.