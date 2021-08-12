Utah woman charged with kidnapping after AMBER Alert

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A woman has been charged with felony kidnapping after taking her daughter from the child's legal guardian last week, and holding her for over 12 hours. An event that triggered a Utah AMBER Alert.

AMBER Alert canceled; baby found safe, woman in custody

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 today, Yorbalinda Vargas was at a supervised visit with her 5 month old daughter Nora on August 5. Nora's father had full temporary custody because of "severe child abuse findings" by the Division of Child & Family Services.

The documents allege that Vargas was fully aware that Nora's father had custody when she took the child without consent and drove her to a house in West Jordan where she hid with the child for over 12 hours.



According to the documents, the supervisor during the visitation noticed at some point that Vargas and Nora were no longer in the place where she left them and contacted Nora's father and police.

The documents stated, the supervisor called Vargas several times but Vargas would not disclose their location or agree to return the child.

Nora's father told police that Vargas was driving a white Jeep Cherokee. An AMBER Alert was then issued by police.

The documents alleged that Vargas met with a man in West Jordan and asked if she could hide her Jeep in his garage because it was going to be repossessed. The homeowner agreed and Vargas' Jeep was parked inside.

The documents said, around 9:30 a.m. on August 6, police were tipped off to Vargas' location. After officers knocked on the door, Vargas answered the door with Nora in her arms. She was taken into custody and Nora was returned safely to her father.

Vargas was charged with Child Kidnapping, a felony, and was being held without bond because of alleged threats of violence she made towards Nora and threats to take the child to Mexico where she has family.