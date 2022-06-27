Utah woman dies after SUV hits motorcycle on Idaho highway

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — A woman from Utah was killed in an accident Saturday when the motorcycle she was riding on was hit head-on by a Jeep in Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, a Jeep Renegade traveling north on State Highway 16 just after 4 p.m. crossed the center line and hit a southbound Kawasaki motorcycle.

The crash occurred near milepost 110, between the towns of Emmett and Star, and about 25 miles northwest of Boise.

The bike was being driven by a 61-year-old man from Star, and the passenger was a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah. They were both taken to a hospital by medical helicopter, but the woman later died from her injuries. Her name has not been released as of Sunday evening.

Both of the riders were wearing helmets.

Police said evidence on the scene indicated that alcohol "may have been involved for the driver of the Jeep," and an investigation is underway. The driver was not named but was identified as a woman from Emmett.