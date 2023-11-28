Utah woman fulfills lifelong dream as iconic Radio City Rockette

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman from Pleasant Grove Utah says her lifelong dream has been fulfilled as she performs in the Big Apple as a Radio City Rockette for the first time.

Emry Wride, 25, grew up with dance as a central pillar in her family.

"My mom was my first dance teacher," she explained. "I grew up with her teaching me everything and my older sister also dances. Now, my parents own a dance studio and dance is literally just the center of my whole entire family life."

When she was a child, Wride felt a dream within her ignite as she watched the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

She explained that the best part of watching the parade was seeing the Rockettes in all their glamour participate in their glorious kick line.

"[I] saw how amazing this group of women are and what they do and how athletic but also beautiful it is, I knew I wanted to be a part of it," she reflected.

Fast forward years later, Wride packed her bags and headed to The Big Apple to take a shot at being a Rockette.

Wride wasn't the only one with a Rockette dream. More than 1,000 women from all around the world showed up in April to audition for the Christmas Spectacular, put on every year at Radio City Music Hall.

The Utah dancer was known as #766 during her audition and after a series of callbacks and a week-long training experience, Wride got the long-anticipated phone call that changed her life.

"I was sitting in my little New York City apartment and when I finally saw the New York number on my phone, I picked it up immediately," she remembered. "I just felt excitement and almost relief because it meant that I finally made my dreams come true."

Practice for the Christmas Spectacular started in October and Wride said the dancers stuck to a strict training schedule, six hours a day, six days a week for six weeks.

Every part of a dancer is challenged during the six weeks of training, Wride said, but through it all, the 84 other women lift each other up as they prepare for their iconic holiday show.

The Rockettes perform nine numbers during the Christmas Spectacular but one stands out as Wride's personal favorite: "Dance of the Frost Berries."

"It really takes you to a winter wonderland," she said. "It kind of reminisces the first snowfall of the season and it's so beautiful."

Of course, the toy soldier dance is one that stands out for many who think of the show.

"When we first learn it, it is a little bit scary because it's so iconic, there's so much pressure involved," Wride said. "When you're doing it, it's such a cool feeling because as you grab the person in front of you and support them, you're literally lifting them up as you fall."

Rockettes wouldn't be Rockettes without their eye-high kick line. However, the kick-line is harder than it looks, Wride said.

"There's no better feeling than being in that kick-line," she explained. "It's so iconic. Doing those eye-high kicks, yes, they are hard but it's so special and feeling the energy of the people next to you is really what keeps you going during those kick-lines."

The Christmas Spectacular for the season runs until January 1 and then Wride said she'll be headed home to Utah to rest and train for another season.

"Hopefully there will be a second year, we have to re-audition every year," she explained. "I think that's what keeps us so well-trained and so on our toes for next season."

For now, the Utah Rockette is soaking in her time in the spotlight, living her dream and hoping to inspire other girls as she high kicks the night away.