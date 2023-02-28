Utah woman killed in crash with semi near Nephi

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A woman died Monday morning after colliding with an oncoming semi-truck on a highway just west of Nephi.

Utah Highway Patrol said 35-year-old Taysia K. Fish of Leamington (a small town in Millard County) was traveling east on State Route 132 in a Hyundai Sonata when she lost control, likely due to "slushy" roads.

Her car spun into the oncoming lane, where it was hit by a semi hauling two empty tank trailers. UHP said the truck driver tried to avoid the collision but was unable to do so.

Fish was killed on impact, UHP said, and the truck driver was uninjured.