Utah woman killed, several others injured in Wyoming crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. — A Utah woman died after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 30 in Wyoming.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a Mazda CX-9 SUV attempted to pass a semitrailer near milepost 43, about 10 miles west of Kemmerer.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver failed to see an oncoming Toyota Sienna minivan. The drivers of both vehicles tried to avoid each other by going onto the shoulder, but they collided head-on.

The driver of the SUV, 55-year-old Wendy W. Stapel of West Jordan, Utah, died from her injuries at South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer. WHP said she was wearing a seatbelt.

27-year-old Ashlee Johnson of Kearns, Utah, was a passenger in the SUV and was injured in the crash. She and three juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital in Kemmerer as well. Their condition was not provided, but WHP said they were also properly restrained.

The driver of the minivan, 39-year-old Trevor Jackson of Richmond, Utah, was airlifted to University of Utah Hospital for his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The minivan's passengers — 37-year-old Seantae Jackson of Richmond, 37-year-old Melissa Zelig of Salt Lake City and two children — were either flown to U of U or transported by ambulance to South Lincoln Medical Center. WHP did not specify which passengers were flown nor how serious their injuries were.