Utah woman taps into entrepreneurial spirit as she battles cancer

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Alyssa Redman is 28 and lives at her quiet home in Eagle Mountain with her husband and dogs.

Throughout her life, Redman says she has always been a creative self-starter. At the age of 27, she heard some news she never expected to receive: She was diagnosed with cancer.

"It was really scary. It was stage one, then we found out it had spread, and it was stage three," Redman said. "It's probably the worst thing I've been through with how scary it is. Some people get diagnosed and they don't know if they'll make it to the next holiday."

Redman's friends did what any good friends would do: they started a GoFundMe to help her with what would soon be mounting medical expenses, but she says she couldn't just sit back and watch people donate without contributing in her own way.

"I'm not just taking; I'm able to give as well. The GoFundMe has been helpful, and even with insurance, the medical bills are outrageous," she said. "I just didn't want to sit there and take the money."

So, Redman decided to lean into her entrepreneurial spirit and start her own sweatshirt and t-shirt business: Willow Creek Creative Designs.

"I love being able to create things and see the end product and be able to help people's days," she said.

The creativity she feels when making products has been an outlet for her as she battles with her health. It also has been a way for her to connect with the community as people across Eagle Mountain and the state send in orders for their graphic tees and sweatshirts.

"A lot of people don't even know me, but they care, and I have had so many people reach out and say 'I'd love to order,'" she said. "When you get cancer, you start to realize a lot of things really fast about life. And creating those conversations and those relationships has been such a blessing."

Redman says her business, alongside her fight against cancer, has inspired her to be fearless. She hopes that seeing what she has accomplished through her trials will inspire others to let go of their fears as well.

"You can't let that be your barrier, you can't stop pushing and be a victim of what's happening to you, you can't stop creating what you want," she said.