Utah won't suspend gas tax like other states

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite calls for Utah to suspend the gas tax because of rising prices at the pump, Governor Spencer Cox said the state can't actually do that.

While other states are suspending their gas tax, Cox said Utah's tax is earmarked for road repairs, meaning potholes don't get filled and snow plows won't run.

"The tax on gasoline goes directly to UDOT to pay their employees, and so if I were to unilaterally remove the gas tax, I would also have to lay off all of UDOTs employees. Which is not great. That’s a really bad idea."

Cox added that he has been meeting with legislative leaders to try and find other solutions to help Utah during the recent surge in gas prices.