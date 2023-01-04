Utahns can win free Wendy's for a year if they're willing to wait

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — While most are hoping and expecting a prosperous 2023, it will be an especially good year for 100 lucky Utahns who don't mind waiting in line.

To celebrate its reopening next week following extensive renovations, a Wendy's restaurant in West Valley City is offering free food for a year to the first 100 people waiting in line.

The grand event is scheduled for Saturday, January 14 at the Wendy's located at 3149 West 3500 South. The first 100 people in line at 10:30 a.m. will win a VIP ticket for free food for a year.

Eligible winners must be 16 or older and need to be in line when the store opens at 10:30 a.m. The VIP card entitles customers to come back to the Wendy's once a week for a free sandwich, salad or breakfast biscuit.