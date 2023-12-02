Utahns come through, help community at Candy Cane Corner

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a treat for all Utahns on Friday as the parking lot of the Maverik Center turned into Candy Cane Corner, where Utahns from all over donated goods and items to those less fortunate in the state.

DONATE NOW: Click here to donate to Candy Cane Corner

FOX 13, along with Les Schwab and, of course, Santa and his reindeer, collected thousands of gifts for Utah's homeless in what has become an annual tradition of giving back to the community.

"Well, it's the time of year, and why not?," said Adam, who arrived with items to donate. "You know, help out when you can, and help those that need it most."

Everything brought to the donation site, even a smile, makes a tremendous difference to so many people who need a little extra help this holiday season.

All day long, FOX 13 set up shop and called on all Utahns to help The Road Home and Volunteers of America to help spread the Christmas spirit.

No matter the age, everyone was happy to help.

"I feel proud because we're bringing the homeless people happiness," said Rosa, a little girl who showed up to bring gifts.

By the end of a long day, a semi-truck was filled with gifts, supplies and much-needed items for those who need them most in the Beehive State.

Although the drop off site at the Maverik Center has closed, Candy Cane Corner is always open with opportunities to donate and help fulfill the mission to make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness. CLICK HERE to continue to make donations throughout the holiday season.

