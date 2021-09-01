Utahns encouraged to review disaster plans as National Preparedness Month begins

SALT LAKE CITY — Today is the start of National Preparedness Month.

National Preparedness Month is a way for people to observe the act of being prepared in case of a disaster.

This month encourages families to review their disaster plans and get emergency contacts in place as well as set a meeting place in case families get separated.

In Utah, we face the possibility of disasters like flooding, drought, snow, windstorms and earthquakes.

That’s why people need to be prepared at any moment.

“Having communications and food and water storage, disaster supply kits we could be using for any of those hazards that we face for evacuating from a wildfire, you take your disaster supply kit with you, or if we’re responding or recovering from an earthquake, we might be setting up a tent in the backyard if our home’s damaged and using our supplies or going to a shelter," said Wade Mathews, Be Ready Utah manager for the Utah Division of Emergency Management.

Mathews says people should have food supplies, and first aid kits ready to go and have established communication contacts.

Be Ready Utah is hosting an event of September 16th focusing on family disaster plans, water storage and treatment as well as conservation.

To register go to be ready utah.gov

