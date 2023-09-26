Watch Now
Utahns gather for vigil honoring homicide victims

In honor of National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, friends, families and advocates of those killed in Utah gathered Monday at the state capitol to memorialize their loved ones.
Posted at 10:32 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 00:32:34-04

Monday night’s event was hosted by Utah Homicide Survivors, an organization created to provide hope, justice, and healing for families of victims.

There was a touching memorial display at the foot of the capitol steps where visitors could look at the faces of those killed and learn more about who they were and what they loved.

Melcine Pollock stopped by the event in honor of her sister, Julie Ann Burns, who was shot and killed last July by her boyfriend in Heber City.

Pollock explained the importance of gathering together to remember.

“To bring awareness to it and let people know that there’s always somebody out there that can be there for you. You just have to ask for it,” she said. “And these things: they help.”

Families comforted one another during a candlelight vigil and musical performance.

Utah Homicide Survivors helps with legal and social services for families of murder victims and also offers free group therapy sessions for those struggling.

