Victim's family pleads for help finding Heber City murder suspect

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A nationwide manhunt is underway to find the man who police say killed his girlfriend in Heber City last week.

The victim's family spoke with FOX 13 News on Monday afternoon as they continue looking for answers and making funeral arrangements.

“Bright, very bright, and brave," Melcine Pollock said of her sister, Julie Ann Burns. "Very sarcastic, witty. She made you brave. If you weren’t brave, she’d make you brave."

Burns, a 36-year-old mother to two little girls, was found dead from a gunshot wound in her home on Thursday morning.

Heber City Police said the main suspect is Burns’ boyfriend, 35-year-old Michael Grant Asman, and added that he is armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals are involved in this manhunt spanning several states as authorities try to locate him.

Pollock said she hopes someone who has seen something will come forward so the family can get some peace.

“We just would really appreciate if everybody kept their eyes open and please, please report it. Don’t go after him yourself, just allow the police force to do what they’re doing,” said Pollock.

Heber City Police said that they have received multiple calls and tips from the public, but none of those leads have panned out yet.

Pollock added that she and her family are thankful for the community’s support during this difficult time. She hopes the suspect is apprehended soon so Burns’ daughters can safely be reunited with the rest of the family.

“She loved those girls. Those girls were everything to her, and we just want to see them come home,” Pollock said. “They are perfect little images of her and we would love to have them around to and be able to see their faces every day.”

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News show that back in June, Asman was arrested on domestic violence charges after allegedly punching Burns and dragging her with a vehicle, in front of her kids.

Pollock encourages others to report these incidents so no other family has to go through anything like this.

“If you know somebody that is battling domestic violence and those things, please come forward. Make a phone call — there’s always somebody out there that will listen," she said. "We as a family, we can’t push that enough. If you know somebody that is suffering from domestic violence, please come forward, please talk. Nobody likes to see it get this far.”

Anyone who sees Asman or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office at 435-654-1411 or dial 911, but to not engage with him directly because he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He is 5'6", weighs 195 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup with a Utah license plate "T287M."

Heber City Police Mugshot of Michael Grant Asman from a previous arrest

Heber City Police An earlier photo and a surveillance image from a gas station showing Michael Grant Asman's truck.