Utahns in awe over slice of solar eclipse

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — As a large swath of the U.S. gazed in awe at the phenomenon that was the full solar eclipse Monday, dozens of Utahns gathered outside to witness at least a slice of the event.

PHOTOS: Solar eclipse as seen by Utahns across state

Skygazers equipped with eclipse glasses provided by the Clark Planetarium met up at Gary C. Swenson Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville for the occasion.

"It kind of looks like a smile, like a smiling face," said one onlooker.

"When I first put the glasses on and looked up, I thought it was the moon and everyone was laughing at me because it was the sun," Anne Syme said.

The planetarium says the eclipse was about 48% at maximum point in Utah, with the next partial eclipse in the Beehive State not taking place until 2044.

"In 21 years, gosh, I'm going to be old," expressed Chantel, who was watching.

Eclipses actually occur about twice a year, but you have to be in a certain spot on the Earth to experience it.

"Twenty years, I mean, that's a long time," joked Joel and Dora. "We won't be around for the next one."

Even though Utah didn't get the full eclipse experience, it still created an experience that was marveling.

"It feels like I've finally seen a piece of history," remarked space lover, Sam.

"This is special," added Joel. "This is one in a lifetime for us."