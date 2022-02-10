Utahns live pretty darn long, new CDC report shows

SALT LAKE CITY — A new life expectancy report issued Thursday shows Utah residents have a pretty good knack for sticking around.

The report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures the life expectancy in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., using the latest available data from 2019.

Utah just missed the top 10, coming in 11th overall with a life expectancy of 79.7 years; a scant .1 behind Vermont and just over two years behind Hawaii (80.9), the top state in the report.

The Beehive State did achieve top status when it comes to the difference between male and female life expectancy. In Utah, that difference is just 3.5 years, the lowest in the U.S.

Overall, life expectancy for women went up in all states.

Five of the bottom six states in the report were all in the Deep South, with Mississippi's 74.4 life expectancy the lowest in the nation.

STATES WITH HIGHEST LIFE EXPECTANCY