Utahns make the most New Year's resolutions, but do they keep them?

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to New Year's resolutions, no one makes more than Utahns. The issue with the state is actually keeping them!

A new report from PlayStar shows Utah residents make an average of 2.3 resolutions to better themselves each year. That number is tops in the U.S., just past Alaska, Idaho and New York.

The numbers show 67 percent of Utahns said they made at least one resolution last year, slightly lower than the national average of 71 percent.

Survey results showed these are the top resolutions for Utahns:



Going to the gym more - 56% Saving money/spend less - 44% Learn a new skill - 44%

Whether Utah residents actually follow through on those resolutions is a completely different matter as the state doesn't rank in the top 10 of places where resolutions are kept.

However, as of November, 35 percent of Utahns said they were sticking to the resolutions they made last New Year's Eve, while 18 percent said they ditched them less than a week after Jan. 1.

Nearby Montana is home to the most people who toss their resolutions almost immediately after making them, with 43 percent of residents saying they were likely to opt out of the unchecked vows.