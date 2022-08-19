Utahns raise funds for injured little league player recovering in hospital

SANDY, Utah — It was an all-hands-on-deck night as lines wrapped around the building at the Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream location in Sandy.

While not everyone came for the same reason, they all ended up giving back to Easton Oliverson, a Utah little league player who is in the hospital after being seriously injured at the Little League world series.

"It's a really big bummer that you have to miss out on the Little League World Series," remarked one little league player.

Handel's spearheaded a fundraiser for the Oliversons, donating 20% of all proceeds back to the family in an effort to help Easton's recovery.

"We really just wanted to support Easton," said one parent who attended the fundraiser. "The baseball community is really tight, really intimate."

Other little league players from across Utah and even the fire department also attended the event, hoping to make a small difference and show their support.

“We love Handel's so it's a win-win," said Captain Jeff Jones with the Sandy Fire Department. "I have kids that play baseball and some of the guys do too.”

The little league players all agreed, their ice cream tasted just a little bit sweeter as they supported Easton.

"I hope he recovers from his fall and that he can get back out there and play."