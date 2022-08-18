Utah little league player out of ICU, eating and drinking by himself

DANVILLE, Penn. — Easton Oliverson continues to make tremendous strides as he recovers from being seriously injured at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.

The 12-year-old Utah boy was moved out of the ICU on Thursday and is now in regular hospital room. Oliverson was able to drink and feed himself, and even sat up in a chair and took two steps with support from hospital staff.

Oliverson's progress is phenomenal considering his condition after being airlifted to a hospital on Sunday.

Easton was in Williamsport with the rest of his Snow Canyon teammates to compete in the Little League World Series when he fell out of his bunk bed in the team dormitory. Doctors performed surgery on Oliverson due to bleeding on his brain caused by a ruptured artery suffered in the fall.

Organizers of the tournament announced Wednesday that it will remove all bunk beds from player dormitories.

A Facebook page updating Easton's recovery posted Thursday that he is communicating with his parents and family, and even talking. According to the page, Oliverson asked his mother about his shaved head and why he was in the hospital.

Easton eating in the hospital

Videos show Easton eating and drinking under his own power with the help of a nurse. He reportedly got emotional after his family told him that his 10-year-old brother, Brogan, was flying out to take his place on the team that will open play on Friday.

Despite his son's incredible progress, Easton's father, Jace, knows there is still a lot of work to be done.

“No matter what the outcome is it’s still going to be a long road for him,” said Jace Oliverson. “Easton is not out of the woods, we still need those prayers. We still need someone watching over him, protecting him, with the army behind us if those prayers continue then he’s going to continue to progress.”