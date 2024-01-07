Utahns stock up to keep up with weekend snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the first big storms this winter is continuing to hit Utah this weekend, and hardware stores and busy keeping up with getting people the supplies they need.

Right when you walk into the ACE hardware store in downtown Salt Lake City, the first thing you see is snow and ice melt.

“We’ve had an enormous amount of people coming and looking for snow melt and snow shovels. It’s that time of year now, right?” said store manager Gary Mackelprang.

People are stocking up on supplies to get them through the snow.

“We get two 53-foot trucks per week, and snow melt is a major component of those shipments,” added Mackelprang. “There’s a lot of snow melt going out our door right now.”

Mackelprang recommends using ice melt instead of sand on sidewalks and driveways. He also says there are eco-friendly and pet-safe varieties available to help make sure your furry friend’s paws don’t burn when they step on it.

“Good to have a couple boxes on hand just in case, especially if you’ve got a big driveway and lots of sidewalks,” added Mackelprang.

He said that this is the first time this season that the store has been this busy for winter supplies. People did trickle in earlier to stock up, but this weekend has been the busiest, and employees have been constantly restocking shelves. They also have snowblowers at the store. Even when it comes to shovels, there are many types to choose from.

“Yeah, we've got to get a shovel to shovel the front yard, so our neighbors don’t get mad,” said Peyton Bond, who lives in Salt Lake City.

What type of shovel you pick depends on the material of your surfaces and what you prefer.

“You’ve got black top, you’ve got cement, gravel driveways, and you pretty much just have to kind of configure what works best for your particular circumstance and situation,” said Mackelprang.

Other snow supplies that are good to have in your cars are snow brushes and ice scrapers to keep yourself and others safe while driving.