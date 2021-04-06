Utah's first Raising Cane's set to open in June

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, a chain that began in Louisiana and has since opened hundreds of restaurants across the country, is making its long-anticipated Utah debut this summer.

Currently, the closest option for most Utahns would most likely be the Las Vegas area, which has several Cane's locations.

But about a year ago, plans to bring the franchise to Utah were made public.

Now, a date has been set for the opening of Utah's first location.

The new restaurant will open June 8 and will be located at 11400 S. Bangerter Highway in South Jordan, according to a press release sent to FOX 13 on Tuesday.

“We’ve been working on bringing Raising Cane’s to Utah for years, so we’re counting down the days in anticipation of our grand opening,” Jason Zwerin with Raising Cane's said.

That won't be the only location in the near future, however — there are at least four more that are currently in various planning and development stages, the press release stated.

Plans for a location in West Valley City were announced in a May 2020 Facebook post by a local real estate group. Its location will be in the Mountain View Business Plaza at 3330 S. 5600 West.

The real estate company wrote on Twitter in recent months that they did not have an official opening date, but they were "hoping for a spring opening."

Two other locations have job postings on the chain's official website: in Salt Lake City at State Street and Utopia Avenue; and in Provo at Cougar Blvd. and Freedom Blvd. Jobs available include various crew positions and management.

The company's announcement stated that the South Jordan location alone will be hiring more than 100 positions in the coming weeks.