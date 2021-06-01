Utah's governor issues proclamation celebrating LGBTQ Pride

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has issued a proclamation supporting LGBTQ Pride month.

"Here in Utah, we strive to create a culture of hope, love, understanding, and respect by celebrating our common humanity," the governor posted on his official Twitter account. "Happy #Pride Month, Utah!"

Here in Utah, we strive to create a culture of hope, love, understanding, and respect by celebrating our common humanity.



Happy #Pride Month, Utah!#LetsGo #OneUtah pic.twitter.com/bnsevu6xXT — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) June 1, 2021

The proclamation itself acknowledges June is LGBTQ Pride month and encourages "conversations about what it means to love each other, understand our differences, and support our LGBTQ+ friends and family members." It also acknowledges higher levels of mental health challenges for those who are rejected or ostracized and encourages Utah to "cultivate a climate of inclusion and unconditional love for all."

Gov. Cox is believed to be the first Utah governor to issue such a proclamation, but he is known for his friendliness toward the LGBTQ community. At a vigil for victims of the Pulse massacre in Florida, he gave an apology for past homophobia. He threatened vetoes of anti-transgender legislation in the 2021 session.

His predecessor, Governor Gary Herbert, fought a marriage equality lawsuit brought by now Sen. Derek Kitchen, D-Salt Lake City. However, when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up the appeals, Gov. Herbert abandoned any future attempts at litigation and instructed state agencies to recognize same-sex couples in government services.

Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. is not believed to have issued any such proclamation, but was supportive of LGBTQ rights and later spoke out in support of same-sex marriage.

This week, Utah will mark Pride with a stripped-down festival because of COVID-19 restrictions. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall will raise the LGBTQ Pride flag at City Hall this afternoon.

Read Gov. Cox's proclamation here: