Cox issues water restrictions at state-owned facilities

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has ordered a series of water restrictions at state-owned facilities because of the ongoing emergency drought situation the state is in.

In an executive order issued Monday, the governor said effective immediately all state facilities will cease watering landscaping from 10am to 6pm. Furthermore, they were to cease watering in rainstorms and he ordered state facilities managers to inspect sprinkler systems to make sure they were working properly.

This would apply to the lush lawn of the Utah State Capitol, all landscaping at DABC stores, Driver License Division offices and other state locations.

In addition, Gov. Cox urged irrigation companies — normally a big user of water — to delay the start of their watering season. He also pleaded with Utahns to take shorter showers and use water-wise landscaping to help conserve water.

The state is in the midst of an extreme drought, prompting the governor to already declare a state of emergency. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson recently called for residents in Utah's most populous county to cut back water use at least 5% to conserve.