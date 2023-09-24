Utah's Hogle Zoo says farewell to mother-daughter elephant duo

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo has been home to elephants for more than 100 years.

“We were started because of Princess Alice the elephant. So there’s a deep history in Utah with elephants,” explained Heather Barnum, a spokesperson for Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

37-year-old Christie the elephant and her daughter, 14-year-old Zuri, are the only two current residents.

The duo has cultivated a loyal fan base over the years.

“They’re amazing. We love to watch them all the time, and we’ve seen them even do some of their paintings and their kisses with mom,” said Renee Helm, “And some of the feeding when we come.”

Whether the superstar elephants know it or not, they help educate visitors about the endangered species.

“I learned like how big their skull is over there with all the artifacts,” said a young visitor named Henley.

On Saturday, the zoo hosted an "elephant farewell event" for bittersweet news; Christie and Zuri will be leaving their legacy behind them this fall to make new friends and hopefully expand their family at a different zoo.

“We want the best animal care that they possibly can have. And we know that they will thrive in a larger multi-generational herd,” said Barnum. “They’re also in prime reproductive years and we want to give them an opportunity to have a calf of their own.”

Where and when the elephants are going to be transferred is being kept under wraps until they make it safely to their destination, but Burnam said visitors still have a few more weeks to say their goodbyes.

As they start their new chapter, admirers say the two will not be forgotten in the Beehive State.

“I’m probably going miss them a lot. Hopefully they bring them back after they breed them and stuff," Henley said.