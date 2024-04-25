Utah’s largest school district again considering a split in two

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Utah's largest school district, the Alpine School District, is considering the results of an out-of-state reconfiguration study.

In its meeting earlier this week, the Alpine School District board talked about the results of the study.

They hired a Florida-based consulting firm, MGT, which formally recommended a two-way split on Tuesday due to rapid population growth.

Our content sharing partners at the Salt Lake Tribune report the firm spent weeks getting feedback on five proposed scenarios of dividing the district, plus a sixth option of keeping the district as-is.

Most people said they'd prefer that sixth option.

"I'm here because the study, the MGT study, is using the same data from fiscal year 2022-2023 that was used in the 2022 Orem study,” said one man who attended Tuesday’s meeting and then asked, “Why are we using two-year old data for a study?"

The Tribune reports a vote on which option to put on ballots will likely happen next month.

The Utah County Commission would then need to approve it, and there would need to be a 45-day public comment period, before it could make it to the November ballot.

Past attempts to reconfigure the district have failed.

