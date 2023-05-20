Utah lawmakers join concerned parents against Alpine School District closures

UTAH COUNTY — Controversy continues as families continue to do what they can to stop Alpine School District from closing elementary schools. This time, it’s with help from the Utah State Legislature.

“I feel like the board did not follow the process that they should have,” said Antonia Souza, a parent with kids in the district.

For weeks, parents in the Alpine School District have been trying to stop elementary schools in their district from closing.

“They gave us opportunities for feedback, but our feedback seemed like it came too late, like they had already made their decision,” said Souza.

After hundreds of public comments, the Alpine School District board voted to continue with the possible closure of Sharon and Valley View elementary schools by the end of this school year. The board voted to push the possibility of closing Lindon, Lehi, and Windsor elementary schools to the end of the next school year.

“Our teachers are scrambling, and our administrators are scrambling, and nobody has clear answers or timelines, and that’s really stressful for everyone involved,” said Rachel Hall, a parent at Cascade Elementary, who says her school is supposed to absorb all of the students from Sharon Elementary if that school closes.

Parents said the school board did not follow the law. There is supposed to be 120 days of public comment before changes are announced. But in this case, parents were asked to give feedback after five schools were on the chopping block to close this year.

“It’s one thing to say 'We’re going to be looking at maybe changing boundaries.' But if you’re using that as your timeline of now the clock begins, but it’s so ambiguous. Has the clock really begun? I don’t think so,” said Rep. Kera Birkeland.

At a legislative hearing on Thursday, lawmakers also were unsure of the board’s process.

“They’re going to have to look at boundary line changes. They’re going to have to look at school closures. I get that — but, you also have to follow the law,” said Sen. Jake Anderegg.

Concerned parents welcome lawmakers' support.

“It was validating to us as parents because we felt frustrated at this process and how the board hasn’t followed the laws that they should have,” said Souza. “So it was nice to see the legislative representatives there asking the same questions that we’ve been asking for the past couple months.”

No members of the school board or the superintendent were at the meeting, so the committee voted to subpoena them. Even though Sen. Anderegg voted against the subpoena, he said he hopes something good can come of it.

“I would love to see them come and just own it: 'This is what happened, this is what we thought we were doing. we screwed up here, we apologize, we’re moving forward, this is how we propose moving forward,'” said Anderegg.

The Alpine School District said they can’t comment on pending litigation after parents filed a lawsuit to pause the process of closing schools.

“My biggest frustration is just lack of transparency and communication,” said Jennifer Louder, a parent at Cascade Elementary. “There are so many things that we could have avoided, including a lawsuit filed by other parents, if we could have just been heard.”

Sen. Anderegg says this process will lead to more changes in the future.

“Regardless of what happens with this, you’re going to see several bills come from the legislature that are going to be pretty well prescriptive," he said. "If you’re going to close a school, you have to do this, this and this, and by these timelines. And if it’s outside of these, you don’t close.”

The next administrative rules review and general oversight committee hearing is on June 15. lawmakers say that’s when they hope to have more clarity and accountability.