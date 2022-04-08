Utah's lieutenant governor says Delta pilots walked off plane before takeoff

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's lieutenant governor said that Delta pilots walked off a plane that was due to take off.

Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson tweeted early Friday morning that the pilots walked off a plane that was set to depart from JFK airport in New York City, headed to Salt Lake City.

Henderson said her friend was aboard that flight and was heading back to Utah to get treatment for a life-threatening medical condition she discovered while on vacation this week.

Hey @Delta, please get your act together and address your personnel problems. Your pilots just walked off a plane from JFK-SLC, stranding my friend who needs to get home ASAP to treat a life-threatening medical condition she discovered she has while on vacation this week. 🙏🏼 — Deidre Henderson 🇺🇦 (@DeidreHenderson) April 8, 2022

Delta pilots around the county recently, including in Salt Lake City, have been protesting what they say are poor working conditions.

Pilots with Delta Air Lines picketed outside Salt Lake City International Airport Thursday, claiming they are being overworked due to the company's scheduling.

The pilots have gathered in uniform outside the Terminal 1 departure area. Salt Lake City International Airport is one of Delta's major hubs in the U.S. They say with so many people eager to travel again after the pandemic, there are simply too many flights and not enough pilots, resulting in too much overtime and fatigue for crews.

Many protesting held signs that read "If I look tired, it's because I am."

Pilots said safety is their number one concern and want Delta management to correct the imbalance.

Delta has not yet confirmed Henderson's account of what happened in New York City but FOX 13 News is working to gather more information.