Utah's national parks to offer free admission Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah moves from winter to spring, more and more people are heading outside to explore all the state has to offer. Now there's a way to do it for absolutely free.

On Saturday, the National Park Service will hold a Free Entrance Day at all its parks, allowing people to visit for free, including the five national parks in Utah:

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK

CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK

ZION NATIONAL PARK

Free Entrance Day is held six times during the year and includes all parks, not just the national parks. Guests will also receive free entry into Ceder Breaks, Dinosaur, Hovenweep and Natural Bridges national monuments.