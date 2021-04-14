Watch
Utah's national parks to offer free admission Saturday

Sandy Huffaker/AP
FILE - In this Monday, July 22, 2013, file photo, hikers look up at a fast moving storm as it makes its way through Zion National Park outside of Springdale, Utah.
Monsoon Storm in Zion National Park
Posted at 11:04 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 13:04:50-04

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah moves from winter to spring, more and more people are heading outside to explore all the state has to offer. Now there's a way to do it for absolutely free.

On Saturday, the National Park Service will hold a Free Entrance Day at all its parks, allowing people to visit for free, including the five national parks in Utah:

  • ARCHES NATIONAL PARK
  • BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK
  • CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK
  • CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK
  • ZION NATIONAL PARK

Free Entrance Day is held six times during the year and includes all parks, not just the national parks. Guests will also receive free entry into Ceder Breaks, Dinosaur, Hovenweep and Natural Bridges national monuments.

