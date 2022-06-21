LOGAN, Utah — Not only is Tuesday the first day of summer, but it's also Aggie Ice Cream Day — officially sanctioned by the State of Utah.

Gov. Spencer Cox, an alumnus of Utah State University, signed an official declaration earlier this year that designated June 21, 2022, as Aggie Ice Cream Day.

Since 1888, the Aggie Creamery has been teaching students how to make dairy products at USU (originally called the Agricultural College of Utah). It began selling the ice cream produced there in 1922.

An event was held Tuesday to mark the 100-year anniversary. There were prize giveaways, including a year's supply of Aggie Ice Cream, and a discount of 100 cents off single-scoop cones.

Dean Ken White of the USU College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences talked about the rich history of both the ice cream and the institution that produces it.

"Everybody who comes to Utah State University knows what Aggie Ice Cream is, what it tastes like, and more importantly, what it means — it's kind of a heritage, a legacy that our alumni strongly associate with this campus," White said. "There are many people who aren't even our alumni or graduates that have come and will stop by here either on their way to Bear Lake or to Yellowstone to be able to partake and enjoy this very important treat."

Students and faculty are involved in the process from start to finish — or "from cow to cone," as the college put it in an earlier article on the centennial celebration.

"Not only do we produce the ice cream, but we take care of the animals — the dairy cattle — and produce the feed and produce the milk, and then send it up here where it's processed into ice cream," White said. "Every bit of it is done here in Cache Valley."

Cache County Executive David Zook also spoke at Tuesday's event and gave an official proclamation, declaring Aggie Ice Cream "the official ice cream of Cache County."

The year-long celebration to commemorate 100 years will also include more giveaways and new flavors.