Utah's own Maverik makes list of Top 10 gas stations in US

SALT LAKE CITY — The country is finally waking up to what Utahns have known for years; that when it's time to fill up, it's time to head to Maverik.

USA Today released it's Readers' Choice awards for Best Gas Station Brand, and Utah-based Maverik came in at No. 5 overall.

The rankings were based on fuel service, bathroom cleanliness, coffee and what other snack options are available.

In its rankings, USA Today described Maverik as being "known for their outdoorsy vibe and top-notch food (try the breakfast burrito)," and said it was "a bit like an outdoor adventure store disguised as a gas station."

While beloved in Utah, Maverik fell just short of Kwik Trip in the Midwest for the top spot.