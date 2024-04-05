Utah's peak bloom for cherry blossoms could be cut short

SALT LAKE CITY — The cherry blossoms on the Utah Capitol Grounds respond to this week's warm temperatures.

Mild overnight lows in the 40s and 50s and high temperatures soaring into the 70s, the first consecutive 70-degree days in 5 months, have allowed the buds to blossom into beautiful pink and white flowers dotting the Capitol Grounds.

While the blossoms have bloomed, and we're getting ever so close to the peak bloom in which 70% of the buds' flowers are out, we're not there just yet. That peak bloom should arrive over the next couple of days, but it could be cut short.

Typically, when peak bloom arrives, if paired with ideal weather conditions, the peak bloom can last around 7 to 10 days maximum. Ideal weather conditions include I) mild afternoon temperatures but not too warm, II) sunny skies, III) light winds and IV) overnight lows staying ideally in the mid-40s or warmer but definitely above the freezing mark of 32.

Unfortunately, the latter two ideal weather parameters of light winds and mild overnight lows are coming to an end. Gusty winds, up to 40 mph in Salt Lake, are possible Thursday night, and more detrimental to the flowers, overnight temperatures will near freezing over the weekend into early next week.

If temperatures do touch freezing in Salt Lake, the flowers will die, and all fall to the ground. Friday night through Monday night, temperatures will approach the freezing mark in Salt Lake with the coldest temperatures forecast Sunday night into Monday morning when a freeze is forecast.

Luckily, if you have time and you don't want to risk missing the peak bloom, head out to the Capitol Grounds Friday for a chance to view the beautiful shades of pink and white—it won't disappoint!