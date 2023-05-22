Utah's smoky skies, health issues just beginning of what's to come, experts say

SALT LAKE CITY — There's good and bad new in regards to Utah's air quality as wildfires burn in Canada, which caused smoke-filled skies in the Beehive State and are set to clear out. But experts are warning of serious health hazards of whats to come this summer.

The haze settled over several areas in the state all weekend long. Despite the wildfire smoke, may were out enjoying the rest of the nice weather, but said they noticed irritations runny noses, watery eyes, congestion and sneezing.

"I just keep hitting the inhaler and hope the wind shifts and hope the fires die down," said Megan, who is visiting Salt Lake City from California.

"The symptoms of the average person has from this kind of exposure are really only the surface of the issue. The real issue are the things you don’t see frequently things you don’t feel." said Dr. Brian Moench, President of Utah Physicians for Healthy Environment.

Moench added the same health issues some get from smoking are heightened for everyone when breathing in the small particles that are in wildfire smoke.

"Turns out wood smoke and the particles in wood smoke, it’s probably the most toxic kind of materials the average person is ever going to be exposed to," he said.

The Canadian wildfires that are causing problems in Utah contain small particles that can be a big problem.

"The smaller the particle it is to inhale, the more difficult it is to exhale, and then the more easily it’s distributed through the bloodstream," said Moench.

It can all lead to heightened risks of cardiovascular, lung, and brain disease, even arthritis and Type 2 diabetes. Moench warned against the major contributors that can be controlled, like driving or fireworks shows such as this past weekend's Salt Lake Bees Military Appreciation Night.

"Fireworks, in addition to being sources of particulate pollution, are also unique sources of an ever-broader array of heavy metals than wood smoke," he said.

Utah will most likely see more health issues as the state heads into the hotter and drier summer months.

"People are often really concerned about air quality during the winter time because they can see it," said Ashley Sumner with the Department of Environmental Quality. "Pollution is invisible."

Wood smoke is the most toxic element most people will be exposed to, and on smoky days there will be more heart attacks and strokes, pregnancy complications and visits to the emergency room.