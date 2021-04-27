Utah's top schools in the 'Best High School' rankings

SALT LAKE CITY — A new school sits atop the rankings of best high schools in Utah.
U.S. News and World Report released its annual list of the country's Best High Schools Tuesday, with Beehive Science and Technology Academy winding up No. 1 in the state.
The charter school in Sandy failed to make last year's top 10. Beehive S&T Academy ranks No. 224 nationally.
Here is the list of the Top 20 high schools in Utah:
- Beehive Science and Technology Academy (Sandy) - #224 nationally
- InTech Collegiate High School (North Logan) - #383
- Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy (Linden) - #506
- Skyline High (Salt Lake City) - #623
- Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering and Science (Layton) - #657
- Davis High (Kaysville) - #829
- American Prepatory Academy - Draper - #968
- Academy for Math, Engineering and Science (Salt Lake City) - #1,120
- Park City High - #1,229
- Itineris Early College High (West Jordan) - #1,263
- Salt Lake Center for Science Education (Salt Lake City) - #1.321
- Corner Canyon High (Draper) - #1.324
- Viewmont High (Bountiful) - #1,554
- Brighton High (Salt Lake City - #1,718
- Timpview High (Provo) - #1,794
- Timpanogos High (Orem) - #1,818
- Woods Cross High - #1,892
- Olympus High (Salt Lake City) - #2,132
- Highland High (Salt Lake City) - #2,265
- Mountain Crest High (Hyrum) #2,340
The rankings use data from more than 17,800 public schools in the country, and measures how the schools serve students "from various social and economic backgrounds."
Six factors are used to determine the rankings:
- College readiness
- Reading and math proficiency
- Reading and math performance
- Underserved student performance
- College curriculum breadth
- Graduation rates