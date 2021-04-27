Utah's top schools in the 'Best High School' rankings

SALT LAKE CITY — A new school sits atop the rankings of best high schools in Utah.

U.S. News and World Report released its annual list of the country's Best High Schools Tuesday, with Beehive Science and Technology Academy winding up No. 1 in the state.

The charter school in Sandy failed to make last year's top 10. Beehive S&T Academy ranks No. 224 nationally.

Here is the list of the Top 20 high schools in Utah:

Beehive Science and Technology Academy (Sandy) - #224 nationally InTech Collegiate High School (North Logan) - #383 Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy (Linden) - #506 Skyline High (Salt Lake City) - #623 Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering and Science (Layton) - #657 Davis High (Kaysville) - #829 American Prepatory Academy - Draper - #968 Academy for Math, Engineering and Science (Salt Lake City) - #1,120 Park City High - #1,229 Itineris Early College High (West Jordan) - #1,263 Salt Lake Center for Science Education (Salt Lake City) - #1.321 Corner Canyon High (Draper) - #1.324 Viewmont High (Bountiful) - #1,554 Brighton High (Salt Lake City - #1,718 Timpview High (Provo) - #1,794 Timpanogos High (Orem) - #1,818 Woods Cross High - #1,892 Olympus High (Salt Lake City) - #2,132 Highland High (Salt Lake City) - #2,265 Mountain Crest High (Hyrum) #2,340

The rankings use data from more than 17,800 public schools in the country, and measures how the schools serve students "from various social and economic backgrounds."

Six factors are used to determine the rankings: