Utah's top schools in the 'Best High School' rankings

Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 27, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A new school sits atop the rankings of best high schools in Utah.

U.S. News and World Report released its annual list of the country's Best High Schools Tuesday, with Beehive Science and Technology Academy winding up No. 1 in the state.

The charter school in Sandy failed to make last year's top 10. Beehive S&T Academy ranks No. 224 nationally.

Here is the list of the Top 20 high schools in Utah:

  1. Beehive Science and Technology Academy (Sandy) - #224 nationally
  2. InTech Collegiate High School (North Logan) - #383
  3. Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy (Linden) - #506
  4. Skyline High (Salt Lake City) - #623
  5. Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering and Science (Layton) - #657
  6. Davis High (Kaysville) - #829
  7. American Prepatory Academy - Draper - #968
  8. Academy for Math, Engineering and Science (Salt Lake City) - #1,120
  9. Park City High - #1,229
  10. Itineris Early College High (West Jordan) - #1,263
  11. Salt Lake Center for Science Education (Salt Lake City) - #1.321
  12. Corner Canyon High (Draper) - #1.324
  13. Viewmont High (Bountiful) - #1,554
  14. Brighton High (Salt Lake City - #1,718
  15. Timpview High (Provo) - #1,794
  16. Timpanogos High (Orem) - #1,818
  17. Woods Cross High - #1,892
  18. Olympus High (Salt Lake City) - #2,132
  19. Highland High (Salt Lake City) - #2,265
  20. Mountain Crest High (Hyrum) #2,340

The rankings use data from more than 17,800 public schools in the country, and measures how the schools serve students "from various social and economic backgrounds."

Six factors are used to determine the rankings:

  • College readiness
  • Reading and math proficiency
  • Reading and math performance
  • Underserved student performance
  • College curriculum breadth
  • Graduation rates
