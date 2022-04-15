Utah's unemployment rate remains lowest in nation

SALT LAKE CITY — The latest numbers released Friday show Utah continues to lead the nation with the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

March's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the state is estimated at just 2.0%, meaning about 33,400 residents are without jobs. The 2.0% rate ties Nebraska for the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S.

"Another great jobs report for Utah! We're so grateful for the hard-working Utahns who contribute to the most robust economy in the nation," tweeted Gov. Spencer Cox. "Let’s keep up the good work!"

The new data also showed that nonfarm employment in Utah jumped 4.0% over the past 12 months, with the state adding 62,900 since the same time last year.

Utah's Department of Workforce Service said that nine of the state's 10 private-sector industry groups showed year-over-year gains, with only the professional and business services group failing to show growth.