UVU a capella team making 'Pitch Perfect' dream a reality as they head to international finals competition

OREM, Utah — Just like the hit movie franchise "Pitch Perfect," Utah’s got its own version of the Barden Bellas.

In just a matter of weeks, this Utah Valley University singing group will be at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) competition that was featured prominently in the motion picture.

The "BLOOM" team is only the third in the state to make it to the prestigious competition back east — and they're the first from UVU.

And like the popular Pitch Perfect movies, this group showcases their unique style and spectacularly versatile voices through pop hits... But they’ve got their own twist.

"We sing primarily like pop style, but we do try to pick songs that are not as common because it’s a little more interesting when we compete, and it’s nice to have songs that other groups are not going to be using."

They believe this will help them stand out at the ICCA finals slated for April 27 at the town hall in New York’s Times Square... And like in the movie, come home with a win!

They're raising money to travel to the finals. There's a GoFundMe, which can be found HERE.