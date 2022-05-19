Vaccinated Utah mom urges vigilance after getting COVID-19 for first time

SALT LAKE CITY — For more than two years, Aimme Nussbaum says she and her family avoided getting COVID-19, even during the height of the pandemic.

However, that all changed about a week and a half ago.

"We did have a friend's birthday party and basically two and half days later I woke up feeling kind of head achy, sore throat and kind of got a little bit suspicious," said Nussbaum.

Her suspicions were confirmed after she did a rapid test. Nussbaum says she thinks she came down with the BA-2 variant.

Her positive test set off a domino effect in her family.

Read - Out of quarantine, Cox weighs in on Utah's COVID-19 spike

"Five days later my daughter got sick despite you know quarantining and our best and wearing masks and then two days ago my son tested positive," said Nussbaum.

Her entire household has been vaccinated and everyone but her eight-year-old daughter has received a booster, Nussbaum explained.

It's something Nussbaum believes has helped with the symptoms.

This comes cases are once again on the rise here in Utah.

Medical experts spoke out Thursday, saying what we are seeing right now resembles what took place during the Omicron variant surges. They say we are seeing fewer hospitalizations with respect to the total over cases.

As Nussbaum recovers from her first bout with COVID-19, she is hoping others will take this seriously.

"I do think that we have to be aware of the fact that it is still contagious and the cases are rising and I think just being more vigilant if you do have symptoms," said Nussbaum.

Nussbaum told FOX 13 News she feels it is important to test yourself early for COVID-19 if you do have symptoms and to isolate in order to limit the spread of the virus.