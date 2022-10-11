Watch Now
Van driver killed in I-15 rollover accident in Juab County

Utah Highway Patrol
Minivan sits off Interstate 15 in Juab County after crashing off the highway, killing the driver
Posted at 4:25 PM, Oct 11, 2022
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A minivan driver was killed early Tuesday in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Juab County.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the unidentified driver was heading northbound near Nephi at 6:41 a.m. when he left the road, overcorrected, and then traveled across several lanes before rolling off the right shoulder.

Because the driver was not restrained in the vehicle, he was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved and the driver was alone in the minivan.

UHP officials say speed and fatigue were being investigated as the cause of the crash.

