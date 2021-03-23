Vandalism found on Ghost Rock in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Utah's Bureau of Land Management and the Emery County Sheriff's Office are investigating after vandalism was found on Ghost Rock.

Spray paint could be seen at mile marker 123 on Interstate 70 in photos sent out by authorities Monday.

Anyone with information on who vandalized Ghost Rock should contact the BLM law enforcement tip line at 800-722-3998.