Vandalism, littering force closure of Utah camping area

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources offered up an example Tuesday why we can't have nice things.

In a post to social media, the department announced it would no longer allow summer overnight camping at the Middle Fork wildlife management area in Weber County due to excessive littering, vandalism and issues that required a police response.

While the area is solely designated to provide a habitat for deer and wildlife, and not a place to camp, the DWR had allowed people to use Middle Fork as a camping site as long as it was treated with "respect."

However, officials were forced to close the area due because of excessive trash left behind by campers, as well as vandalism. According to the DWR, police were called out 75 times to Middle Creek in 2020 alone.

Because of the abuse, camping will not be allowed in the parking lot, or within a third of a mile of the lot, until Sept. 9. People will still be allowed to camp in the backcountry.

Fishing and hunting will still be allowed at Middle Creek for those who have purchased licenses.