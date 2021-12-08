Watch
Vandals shoot out nearly a dozen windows in southern Utah town

Posted at 7:10 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 09:10:56-05

GOSHEN, Utah — Police are looking who who's responsible, after nearly a dozen windows in vehicles and buildings were shot out in a small town in southern Utah.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, Goshen has seen a rash of incidents where one or more people are shooting out windows in cars and buildings over the last two weeks.

Police said the damage appeared to have been caused by a BB or pellet gun. Two of the incidents have happened this week.

Police said the damage totals to thousands of dollars. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the person or persons responsible for these crimes.

Police said it's likely someone has seen the person or persons responsible for the vandalism without even realizing it.

Anyone with information that may help identify the suspects in these cases is urged to contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at (801)794-3970.

