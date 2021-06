WOODS CROSS, Utah — Police in Woods Cross have identified a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident with a school bus Friday.

The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. at 2600 South near Wildcat Way. FOX 13 has reached out to police to learn if any students were on the bus when it was hit.

Authorities are looking for an older model multi-colored GMC/Chevrolet SUV.

Woods Cross Police Department

Anyone with information on vehicle is asked to contact the Woods Cross Police Department at 801-292-4422.