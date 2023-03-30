Vehicles smashed by Park City excavator; no injuries reported

PARK CITY, Utah — It was not a very good day for some people in Park City, and had nothing to do with a bad day on the slopes.

Video shared with FOX 13 by Rob McCue showed an excavator collapsed on top of multiple vehicles in the Canyon Village parking lot.

According to McCue, the excavator was driving up a trailer when he fell over and crashed into the vehicles.

The Park City Mountain Resort confirmed the incident happened on their property, but said the equipment was owned and operated by a third-party.

It's not know if anyone was injured in the incident, although none were originally reported.

