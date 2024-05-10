Vernal Police Officer comes home after being shot in line of duty

VERNAL, Utah — The Vernal City Police officer who was shot after exchanging fire with a suspect has returned home from the hospital Thursday after making a recovery.

Courtesy Evans Family Media BasinNow

Sgt. Chad Watt returned from the hospital escorted by a fleet of his fellow officers to his home to continue recovering from his injuries.

On Monday, the suspect, Rookus Curry, 27, was arrested with Attempted Aggravated Murder and felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, both first-degree felonies, along with aggravated assault.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday when officers were called to the area of 750 North 400 East on reports of an intoxicated man threatening a neighbor with a firearm.

Sgt. Watt drove himself to a local hospital before being flown to one in northern Utah with serious to critical injuries. The Uintah County Sheriff's Deputy also sustained minor injuries.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation investigating the shooting.