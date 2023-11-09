Veteran's Day events, turkey trots and MORE happening this weekend across Utah!

In addition to celebrating veterans, active-duty military and their families for Veteran's Day on Saturday, Utah has plenty of fun for everyone to enjoy.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

There are also plenty of freebies for veterans and their families to enjoy over the weekend. Click here to check out the full list.

Here's what's going on this weekend:

CACHE COUNTY

Veterans Day Memorial Concert - The American Festival Chorus and Utah State University Symphony Orchestra will have a concert on Saturday night at Daines Concert Hall in Logan to celebrate veterans. The performance will be complete with patriotic musical tributes. Tickets are free but required. Must be at least 8 years old to attend.

DAVIS COUNTY

Layton Veterans Parade and ceremony - In Layton, the Veterans Day parade and ceremony will honor vets and their families in the community. The parade will begin at 11:11 a.m. Saturday and proceed along Wasatch Drive through Layton Commons Park. Then, Layton City will conduct a short Veterans Honors Ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial Wall Replica Site in Layton at 12:30 p.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Draper Field of Flags - Draper City is setting up a field of flags and hosting a Veteran's Day ceremony to celebrate the holiday. The ceremony is happening at Draper City Park from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday but the field of flags will be in the park from November 10 through November 12.

Behind the Scenes of the Natural History Museum of Utah - Peel back the curtain of the Natural History Museum and explore how thousands of artifacts are cared for by experts. Guests will be able to see collections that aren't on public display and take a peek behind the scenes of the museum. Tickets required. Happening on Saturday and Sunday.

West Jordan Veteran's Day - Starting at 10:30 a.m., West Jordan will host a service and tribute at Veterans Memorial Park to honor those who served our country. Free for all.

Illuminate - Celebrate innovation and imagination at Library Square on Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m. The event will use technology and light to create projection-mapped artwork, 3D sculptures and other exhibits. The event is also expanding this year into the Bee's Stadium Parking lot with even more fun.

Christmas Gift Show 2023 - Jingle bells, jingle bells, Christmas is almost here! Get your holiday shopping done at this giant gift show happening at Mountain America Expo Center from Thursday through Saturday. Santa will make a special stop at the show, as well as hundreds of local vendors and performers.

Sandy Turkey Trot - To honor Veterans Day, vets can run free in this turkey trot in Sandy on Saturday. The 5K race begins at 10 a.m. and a t-shirt is included in race registration. Prizes will be given out to the first place finishers in each age division.

Wasatch Toy Show- Check out toy collectors, displays, vendors, cosplay and more at the Wasatch Toy Show on Friday and Saturday. The floor opens at 2 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Valley Fair Mall.

Wasatch Toy Show

Jordan River Nature Center Star Party - See the stars and planets at the Jordan River Nature Center in South Salt Lake on Friday night! With fun activities for the whole family, this event will get you out in nature - weather permitting. Event is FREE but registration is required!

UTAH COUNTY

Celebrating Veterans in Orem - At the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem, celebrate veterans with a keynote speaker, patriotic presentations, flag parade, a gallery of military vehicles, free tours and music. Join in on the FREE fun on Saturday at 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Harvest Festival and Turkey Trot - It's turkey trot season in St. George with a festive event for the whole family. Participate in a 5K or one-mile run dedicated to raising food for the Utah Food Bank. After the run, a harvest festival with dancing, pie-eating contests, giveaways and frozen turkeys will be held at J.C. Snow Park. The run begins at 9:30 a.m. and registration is required!

Washington City Veterans Day - Celebrate the sacrifices of veterans on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Washington City. There will be a parade down Telegraph Street and a short program immediately after at Veterans Park. FREE!