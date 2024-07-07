Victims identified in deadly Ogden Canyon crash

OGDEN, Utah — The identities of the two victims killed in Saturday's deadly crash in Ogden Canyon have now been released. One of the victims was a CEO of a Clearfield-based sporting goods company.

In a press release sent out Saturday night, Lifetime Products confirmed the victims of the crash were its CEO and president, Richard Hendrickson, and his daughter Sally.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, the crash occurred on State Route 39, where a tow truck was heading east while hauling heavy equipment. As it attempted to turn, the equipment dislodged and fell onto Hendrickson's SUV, killing him and his daughter. The remaining three occupants, his wife and two other children, were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Richard was more than a company leader - he was also a visionary and a friend to many within our business and the wider community," Lifetime Products says in their statement. "Above all this, though, was his caring focus on people, both within Lifetime and among its vendors and suppliers."

The press release says details about memorial services will be shared at a later date.

