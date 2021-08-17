Victims identified in fatal Davis Co. plane crash

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The victims of a fatal plane crash on Sunday have been identified after their next of kin were notified, according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

The small Cessna type aircraft went down in the Sessions Mountain Sunday evening. All three of the people on board did not survive.

The occupants of the plane were the pilot, J. Parker Christensen, 28, of Ogden, Utah; and passengers Tyson Peterson, 24, and his wife Kallie Edwards Peterson, 24, of Logan, Utah.

"We offer our condolences to the family and friends of these victims," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The NTSB has taken over the investigation of the crash and will provide updates as they become available.

