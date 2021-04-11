Victims, suspect in Salt Lake County Jail shooting identified

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the two victims and the suspect in Saturday's shooting.

The two deputies who were injured are Deputy Joshua Buerke and Deputy Leland Grossett.

Deputy Buerke was shot in the cheek, and released from the hospital on Saturday. Deputy Grossett was shot in the eye, which he eventually lost. After undergoing surgery, he is now in stable condition.

The suspect, who was shot and killed at the scene, has been identified as 31-year-old Joshua Michael Johnson.

"I want to thank the public for their outpouring of support and well wishes for our deputies," said Sheriff Rosie Rivera. "We ask that the public and media respect the privacy of our deputies and their families during this difficult time."

A motive for the shooting has not yet been established.